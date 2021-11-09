dft sport 1111 boxing dolan

Emma Dolan, right, on her way to another convincing victory - Credit: Damien Pearl

Emma Dolan admits she has shocked a few of her friends - and even after just two fights it looks like she is going to raise a few more eyebrows in boxing circles.

Trainer Graham Everett and promoter Mervyn Turner are both convinced she is heading to the very top, a classy win in her second outing confirming the talent that saw her finish her debut inside 60 seconds.

Emma Dolan with trainer Graham Everett - Credit: Damien Pearl

The 23-year-old from Hockering is quiet outside the ring – inside it she explodes.

“I am only skinny, only little … but once I’m in that ring it is different business and I switch on completely,” she said after a four-round win over Slovakian visitor Claudia Ferenczi in Norwich on Friday.

“My mates who have known me for years but have never watched me box until my last fight couldn’t believe it because I am quite quiet and easy-going, but once I am in that ring it’s business, you have to get on with it and make it happen.”

So single-minded is Dolan that some of the usual hospitality – like touching gloves after rounds – are off the table.

“I don’t touch gloves,” she said. “It is a fight I am in there and as brutal as it sounds I want to hurt her, I want to get the job done. I’m a bit disappointed in myself - I wanted to stop her, I wanted to get her out of there and that is how I think when I get into the ring.

“It’s a fight, it’s a sport, but we’re not playing tennis, we are punching each other in the face and I am focused on getting the job done, so for me, I don’t touch gloves, only at the beginning and the end.”

Dolan’s debut was over in a flash, but she was able to showcase more of her skills over four two-minute rounds against a hugely experienced fighter who rarely fails to see the end of a bout.

“That is why I wanted to show off a bit ore,” said Dolan. “The first fight was a bit quick and I didn’t get the chance to show my footwork or boxing ability but I think this showed it a bit better.

“I could have done another 10 rounds, I felt really fit. It was brilliant - it was two-minute rounds, but I could have done with three-minute rounds.