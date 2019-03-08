Dereham Golf Club's Junior Open was a tournament to remember

Chloe Tabard on the eighth green after her hole in one Picture: CLUB Archant

Dereham Golf Club's 30th anniversary Junior Open on Friday produced plenty of excellent play, including a hole in one and a brilliant round of 66.

Dereham Golf Club Junior Open prize winners are pictured with the club captain Mike Pincott Picture: CLUB Dereham Golf Club Junior Open prize winners are pictured with the club captain Mike Pincott Picture: CLUB

Swaffham's Ben Willis took top individual honours by going six under the card, while 10 handicapper Chloe Tarbard of Heacham Manor aced the 169 yard eighth hole on her way to a round of 76.

Golfers gathered from 14 clubs from across Norfolk and Suffolk for the popular competition, with Bawburgh, Costessey Park, Dereham, Eaton, Heacham Manor, King's Lynn, Middleton Hall, Mundesley, Royal Cromer, Royal Norwich, Sheringham, Swaffham, Ipswich and Ufford Park and Woodbridge all represented.

A total of 29 youngsters competed, 15 girls and 14 boys, with the lowest and highest handicaps being three and 36 respectively. It was a good quality field, with almost half the competitors having a handicap of 10 or less.

The best four handicap scores were achieved by girls while the youngest competitor was just 10 years old.

Willis, who plays off three, showed what he was capable of by putting together a round to remember to win the gross competition.

"Dereham Golf Club is the home of my first Claret Jug. Thank you to all for a great day," he said afterwards.

Charlotte Tipling of Sheringham Golf Club, who plays off 30, won the Rivett Trophy handicap competition by scoring an incredible nett 58.

"I am really happy with my win and the way I played," she said. "I knew I was playing well but did not realise how good my score was until we finished. The win has given me a boost of confidence and has shown me how well I can do."

Chloe Tarbard also had a big smile on her face after her hole-in-one and revealed afterwards that watching the world's best women players in action had inspired her.

"On the day before the competition I went to watch the Women's British Open at Woburn," she said. "I was amazed at how focused the players were and decided to be more like them. Today I played my best round of golf, four over gross, and to get my first hole in one was an incredible feeling. I can't stop smiling. Thank you Dereham Golf Club for a day I won't forget".

The principal sponsors were Richard Tidy Wealth Management of St James Place Wealth Management while tournament professional Andrew Marshall sponsored the spot prizes.

Meanwhile Golf Sixes - a Golf Foundation initiative aimed at giving youngsters a first taste of playing in a team - will be returning to Dereham on August 24 after a successful first outing in June.

Once again Andrew Marshall and Richard Wilson, the club's leading amateur, will be hosts while Norfolk Boys junior manager Sammy Martin will also be helping children on the day.