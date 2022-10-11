Norfolk golfer wins Women's PGA Order of Merit title

Abigail O'Riordan, who lives in the Dereham area and represents Royal Norwich Golf Club, finished top of the Women's PGA Order of Merit standings for 2022 - Credit: Adam Gooch

Norfolk golfer Abigail O'Riordan finished top of the Women's PGA Order of Merit standings for 2022.

O'Riordan, who lives in the Dereham area and represents Royal Norwich Golf Club, came first by a margin of four points.

Contested across the UK by female professionals, the competition saw her finish no lower than tied-seventh in six tournaments.

They included a maiden professional win at the Three Rivers Golf Club in Essex back in June.

O'Riordan's bid for glory in the Order of Merit had already got off to a blistering start with a second-place finish at Redditch Golf Club in May.

Victory at Three Rivers was followed by a pair of fourth-place finishes, one of which was at the WPGA Championship in Kedleston Park, near Derby.

Then came a long trip to Lanark Golf Club in Scotland, before victory was secured at Mendip Spring in Somerset.

Last week, O'Riordan was presented with the trophy by captain of the PGA, Sarah Bennett.