Away defeat caps off disappointing end to season for Magpies

An away defeat made it a disappointing end to an impressive season for Dereham Town.

The Magpies fell to a 3-1 loss at Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday, making it four defeats in their final four games.

In truth, this was a dead rubber for Adam Gusterson's men, who knew they no longer had any hope of making the Isthmian League North play-offs.

Dereham Town manager Adam Gusterson - Credit: Archant

They will, nevertheless, have left Essex feeling frustrated having dominated much of the game.

Rovers took the lead on 26 minutes with their first shot of the match and went in at half-time a goal to the good.

The hosts doubled their lead less than 10 minutes into the second period, and later made it three on the counter.

Rossi Jarvis in action for Dereham Town - Credit: Dereham Town FC

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Magpies stalwart Adam Smith - who recently announced he would be retiring at the end of the season - came on for his final appearance in black and white.

Adam Hipperson grabbed a late consolation for Dereham, who finished 10th in the league.