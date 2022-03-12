'Our mentality needs to be spot on' - Dereham Town set for tricky away trip

Dereham Town manager Adam Gusterson is expecting a tough game this weekend as his side prepare to travel to Maldon and Tiptree.

The Magpies sit sixth in the Isthmian League North ahead of Saturday's 3pm kick-off in Essex, just outside the play-off places on goal difference.

Dereham Town in action during their recent match against Witham - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Last weekend's scheduled match against promotion rivals Brentwood Town was postponed following heavy rain.

Following a two-week break from competitive action, Gusterson said he was expecting a tricky test against a "very good footballing side with some stand-out individual players."

He added: "We trained well this week and the challenge for us is to go to a side like Maldon and show belief that we are where we are in the table for a reason.

Dereham Town in action during their recent match against Tilbury - Credit: Dereham Town FC

"If we could get a result it keeps us firmly in the mix going into a run of home games, and our mentality needs to be spot on from now going into the run-in to give ourselves the best chance possible.

"It’s great to be really playing for something at this stage of the season and, as a group - and club in general - we’ve got to thrive under that if we want to be successful come the end of the season."