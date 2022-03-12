News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Sport

'Our mentality needs to be spot on' - Dereham Town set for tricky away trip

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:08 AM March 12, 2022
Dereham boss Adam Gusterson. Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Town manager Adam Gusterson - Credit: Archant

Dereham Town manager Adam Gusterson is expecting a tough game this weekend as his side prepare to travel to Maldon and Tiptree. 

The Magpies sit sixth in the Isthmian League North ahead of Saturday's 3pm kick-off in Essex, just outside the play-off places on goal difference. 

Dereham Town in action during their recent match against Witham

Dereham Town in action during their recent match against Witham - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Last weekend's scheduled match against promotion rivals Brentwood Town was postponed following heavy rain.

Following a two-week break from competitive action, Gusterson said he was expecting a tricky test against a "very good footballing side with some stand-out individual players."

He added: "We trained well this week and the challenge for us is to go to a side like Maldon and show belief that we are where we are in the table for a reason.

Dereham Town in action during their recent match against Tilbury

Dereham Town in action during their recent match against Tilbury - Credit: Dereham Town FC

"If we could get a result it keeps us firmly in the mix going into a run of home games, and our mentality needs to be spot on from now going into the run-in to give ourselves the best chance possible.

"It’s great to be really playing for something at this stage of the season and, as a group - and club in general - we’ve got to thrive under that if we want to be successful come the end of the season."

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Yaxham Mill near Dereham overlooking wheatfields in Norfolk countryside

'Quirky' B&B is up for sale at a former Norfolk windmill

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police

Norfolk Live News

Class A drugs seized from Dereham home

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Left to right: Kelly Bond and Darren James.

Drug dealers who had loaded gun in their car jailed for 38 years

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Northgate High School students have filled 200 bags with supplies for families in Ukraine

High school students fill 200 bags with supplies for Ukrainian families

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon