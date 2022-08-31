Dereham secure first league win of the season

Dereham Town in action against Cambridge City at Aldiss Park - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Dereham Town beat Cambridge City 1-0 to record their first win in the Northern Premier League.

The Magpies came out on top at Aldiss Park courtesy of a confident finish from Luke Johnson just after half time.

It was a deserved victory on bank holiday Monday for Tom Parke's men, who sit 15th in the NPL Midlands Division having taken five points from as many games.

Both sides found it tough to settle in the opening minutes, with City pressing hard.

The visitors' had a good opportunity to take the lead when Ross Sherman was put through on goal following a neat one-two, but was denied by a smart save from home keeper Ross Bilham.

Dereham had sight of goal minutes later when Ryan Swift lobbed the ball forward to Valter Rocha. He could not work an opening, however, with three defenders blocking his path.

The Magpies then produced a fine passing move involving Henry Clark, Rocha and Ryan Swift, before Joe Gascoigne saw his close-range effort saved.

The breakthrough came soon after the restart, with Clark threading a great ball through to Johnson, who rounded the keeper and slotted home.

The hosts pushed for a second, but often let themselves down with sloppy passing.

Bilham's work was not done, however. He was called into action to save superbly from Thomas Rigby's 20-yard drive, before the outstanding Richard Black headed the loose ball off the line.

Dereham almost doubled their advantage in the closing stages, but Mo Hassan could only guide Rocha's cross past the post.

Two days earlier, Parke had taken his side to Daventry Town, but they left empty handed following a poor display.

The away team mustered a promising attack in the opening stages, with Nathan Edden picking out Mo Hassan with a superb cross-field pass. He played the ball inside to Swift, who forced home keeper James Martin into a save at full stretch.

As Daventry settled, Bilham palmed away a rasping drive from Aaron King at his near post.

Johnson twice offered delicious crosses from the right, but his team mates failed to connect on both occasions.

With 68 minutes gone, Daventry produced a quick passing move inside Dereham's box, before Tom Lorraine squeezed a low shot under Bilham to put his side ahead.

King sealed a 2-0 victory, rolling into an unguarded net following a goalmouth scramble.