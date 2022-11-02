Last-gasp winner sees Magpies beat Sutton Coldfield in thriller

Luke Johnson was the hero as Dereham Town defeated Sutton Coldfield Town 3-2 at Aldiss Park - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Dereham Town defeated Sutton Coldfield Town with a last-gasp winner in what was a thrilling affair at Aldiss Park.

With the match deep into stoppage time and seemingly heading for stalemate, Luke Johnson popped up to turn in Ryan Swift's cross right at the death.

His strike gave Tom Parke's men a precious 3-2 victory, moving them up to 13th in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Alongside Sutton Coldfield, they are now one of four sides in the league on 15 points.

Dereham Town manager Tom Parke speaks to his players - Credit: Dereham Town FC

The Magpies went into Tuesday night's match looking to build on a useful point against Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday.

Their opponents, meanwhile, were faced with a gruelling midweek trip from the north of Birmingham to mid Norfolk - more than 300 miles in total.

Dereham made a great start when Swift's effort from range took a wicked deflection to beat visiting keeper Jonathan Brown with just five minutes gone.

While the host were moving the balling around confidently in the early stages, it didn't take long for Sutton Coldfield to reply.

Stuart Hendrie headed a cross from the right flank onto the bar, only for Cameron Collins to slam home the loose ball and make it 1-1.

But, with 20 minutes barely on the clock, the game had its third goal and Dereham their second - again courtesy of the influential Swift.

As George Green picked up possession in the middle of the park, he found the in-form attacker who took a touch before hitting a 30-yard thunderbolt into the roof of the net.

Dereham pushed for another but saw James Cooper thwarted by Brown and then the offside flag. Swift almost completed his hat-trick but for an excellent Brown save.

And they were left to rue their missed chances early in the second half, as a shot from Lamin Ceesay squeezed through home stopper Joe Rider's legs, making it 2-2.

Swift and Johnson were continuing to cause problems for the Sutton Coldfield defence, the latter finding Richard Black who headed onto the post.

And, just as the visitors were looking dangerous on the break, Swift delivered a low cross for Johnson to tap in, securing a deserved victory.

Next up, Dereham Town travel to the West Midlands to face table-topping Halesowen Town on Saturday.