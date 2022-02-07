Fox scores first goal for Magpies in precious win over Tilbury

Dereham Town defender Ashton Fox scored his first goal for the club against Tilbury - Credit: Dereham Town

Dereham Town came from behind to secure a much-needed victory over Tilbury at Aldiss Park.

The Magpies claimed all three points courtesy of strikes from young defender Ashton Fox, who scored his first goal for the club, and Rhys Logan.

Rhys Logan scores the winning penalty for Dereham Town against Tilbury - Credit: Dereham Town

Before kick-off, a minute's applause was observed in memory of former goalkeeper, chairman and club legend, Mike Baldry, who died last week following a battle with illness.

Goalkeeper Antoni Bort, on loan from Ipswich Town, made his debut for the home side.

Adam Gusterson's men started well, with Logan forcing a corner in the opening seconds. This was cleared for another, from which Toby Hilliard struck the underside of the bar.

They threatened again in the 14th minute, when Logan curled in an inviting free-kick which Shaun Bammant failed to meet.

Dereham Town defeated Tilbury 2-1 at Aldiss Park - Credit: Dereham Town

Minutes later, Tilbury went ahead as Lee Noble’s corner was met by Roman Campbell who firmly headed past the keeper to put the Dockers in front.

Dereham's Luke Johnson fired wide on a couple of occasions, while Bort was pressed into action to make two brilliant saves from Campbell efforts.

An early second-half chance saw Dion Frary send Hilliard away with a precise pass, but visiting keeper Harry Girling saved well from the forward's attempt.

Dereham's patience was rewarded in the 61st minute, as Logan's corner fell to Fox who drilled home for the equaliser.

Dereham Town forward Shaun Bammant is brought down to win a penalty - Credit: Dereham Town

And the game was flipped on its head just a few minutes later, when Bammant was fouled in the box following a Logan free-kick.

The latter, making his 250th appearance for the club, converted the resulting penalty - by which point Girling had been dismissed for a second bookable offence after protesting the referee's decision.

Despite being a man down, Tilbury continued to push for an equaliser of their own.

Bort made a vital close-range save after Campbell was put through on goal, before Igli Metalia’s deep, wind-assisted free-kick struck the post.

Goalkeeper Antoni Bort, on loan from Ipswich Town, made his debut for Dereham Town - Credit: Dereham Town

But Dereham held on to win an eventful game and put their recent poor run of form behind them.

"It was important we got a result," said Gusterson.

"While we didn’t play well, we showed enormous character to recover from going a goal down at the break and against the wind in the second half to turn the game around and secure three valuable points."

The result leaves Dereham fifth in the Isthmian League North on 45 points.