Magpies set for important clash against Warwickshire outfit

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:06 AM October 7, 2022
Dereham Town in action earlier this season

Dereham Town will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Bedworth United to Aldiss Park.

The Magpies entertain the Warwickshire outfit in a 3pm kick-off this Saturday, in what could prove to be an important clash for their confidence going forward. 

They will be hoping to recover quickly after a sloppy display at Boldmere St Michael's last weekend, which saw them fall to a 3-1 defeat

Dereham Town manager Tom Parke issues instructions to his players

Tom Parke's side sit 12th in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division after amassing eight points in eight games, but have only one twice.

Fourteenth-place United, meanwhile, have a near-identical record so far this season, only scoring two goals fewer.

A gap of four points has already formed between Dereham and the teams immediately above them, although they do have a game in hand. 

In the league this term, the long Norfolk side in the division have won two of their four home games, drawing one and losing the other. 

