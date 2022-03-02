News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Sport

Magpies prepare to face play-off rivals at Aldiss Park

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:55 PM March 2, 2022
Dereham Town in action against Tilbury earlier this season

Dereham Town in action against Tilbury earlier this season - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Dereham Town are set to welcome play-off rivals Brentwood Town to Aldiss Park on Saturday. 

The Magpies will be looking to get their promotion push back on track after last weekend's defeat in Essex to third-placed Aveley.

Adam Gusterson's side are still in contention, but face a number of tricky fixtures during the remainder of the Isthmian League North season. 

Dereham Town celebrate after scoring against Sudbury earlier this season

Dereham Town celebrate after scoring against Sudbury earlier this season - Credit: Dereham Town FC

In their last game, Brentwood lost at home to Felixstowe & Walton United, leaving all three sides level on 48 points.

Dereham have, however, played a game more than Felixstowe and two games more than Brentwood. 

“It is a massive game for both sides," said Gusterson. 

"As we enter the final games of the season, results are everything - probably even more so on Saturday due to where both sides are in the table.

Most Read

  1. 1 Have you spotted any of Norfolk's most wanted people?
  2. 2 Obituary: The school cook mum who loved country music
  3. 3 Mother says she was not responsible for daughter's death
  1. 4 Norfolk Ukraine appeal overwhelmed with donations within hours of launch
  2. 5 Man arrested after woman's suspicious death in Dereham
  3. 6 Councillors to go on 'smell trip' for controversial dairy unit plans
  4. 7 What can I do if my child missed out on their first choice school?
  5. 8 Pub to host 1940s fundraiser as military regiments reach 80th anniversary
  6. 9 How you can help the people in Ukraine
  7. 10 WATCH: Hundreds donate supplies at Ukraine crisis collection point

"We have got to create that atmosphere at home which makes it difficult for travelling sides and, if we play as we know we can, I believe we can get a positive result to keep ourselves firmly in the mix."

Dereham News

Don't Miss

The Busseys showroom in Dereham is set to close and could be replaced by a Lidl supermarket 

Car dealership set to close - and could be replaced by supermarket

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
When Rivers Meet are set to headline Dereham Blues Festival 2022

Headliners announced for Dereham Blues Festival 2022

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Dereham boss Adam Gusterson. Picture: Ian Burt

Magpies boss hoping to make history with play-off push

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Feature on RAF 100 Squadron. 192 Flight Sqaudron, Foulsham. Credit Ted Gomershall.

Planning and Development

Three home development to memorialise former RAF base refused by...

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon