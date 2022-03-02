Magpies prepare to face play-off rivals at Aldiss Park

Dereham Town are set to welcome play-off rivals Brentwood Town to Aldiss Park on Saturday.

The Magpies will be looking to get their promotion push back on track after last weekend's defeat in Essex to third-placed Aveley.

Adam Gusterson's side are still in contention, but face a number of tricky fixtures during the remainder of the Isthmian League North season.

Dereham Town celebrate after scoring against Sudbury earlier this season - Credit: Dereham Town FC

In their last game, Brentwood lost at home to Felixstowe & Walton United, leaving all three sides level on 48 points.

Dereham have, however, played a game more than Felixstowe and two games more than Brentwood.

“It is a massive game for both sides," said Gusterson.

"As we enter the final games of the season, results are everything - probably even more so on Saturday due to where both sides are in the table.

"We have got to create that atmosphere at home which makes it difficult for travelling sides and, if we play as we know we can, I believe we can get a positive result to keep ourselves firmly in the mix."