News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Sport

Dereham Town ready for crucial Brentwood clash

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:57 PM March 29, 2022
Dereham Town 1-0 at home to Canvey Island on Saturday 

Dereham Town 1-0 at home to Canvey Island on Saturday - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Dereham Town will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday night when they face play-off rivals Brentwood at Aldiss Park. 

Adam Gusterson's men suffered a disappointing late defeat at home to Canvey Island on Saturday, leaving them seventh in the Isthmian League North.

Dereham Town players celebrate after scoring against Barking earlier this season

Dereham Town players celebrate after scoring against Barking earlier this season - Credit: Dereham Town FC

The Magpies are two points adrift of fifth-placed Grays Athletic, who occupy the final play-off place. 

Looking ahead to Tuesday evening, Gusterson said it was time for his team to "stand up and be counted". 

He added: "It is a big game for both teams and we really need our key players to turn up.

Dereham boss Adam Gusterson. Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Town boss Adam Gusterson - Credit: Archant

"As a team we have been solid enough of late but, in these closely-contested games, we need somebody who's going to go and make that difference. That is what I will be looking for against Brentwood."

Brentwood go into tonight's 7.45pm kick-off having won three on the trot, while Dereham have won three and lost three of their last six matches. 

Dereham News

Don't Miss

What next for Norfolk and Waveney in the fight against coronavirus? Picture: Sonya Duncan

Coronavirus

Map reveals the Norfolk areas with the highest Covid case rates

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Banned driver Georgia Sugden drove on Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft

Banned driver spotted by police on main Lowestoft road

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Reporter Emily Thomson joins Paul 'Chuck' Norris, centre, of Bush Adventures Uk, and Sean Ready, of

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Carlton Close in Dereham

Investigation continues into woman's suspicious death in Dereham

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon