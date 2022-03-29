Dereham Town ready for crucial Brentwood clash

Dereham Town will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday night when they face play-off rivals Brentwood at Aldiss Park.

Adam Gusterson's men suffered a disappointing late defeat at home to Canvey Island on Saturday, leaving them seventh in the Isthmian League North.

Dereham Town players celebrate after scoring against Barking earlier this season - Credit: Dereham Town FC

The Magpies are two points adrift of fifth-placed Grays Athletic, who occupy the final play-off place.

Looking ahead to Tuesday evening, Gusterson said it was time for his team to "stand up and be counted".

He added: "It is a big game for both teams and we really need our key players to turn up.

Dereham Town boss Adam Gusterson - Credit: Archant

"As a team we have been solid enough of late but, in these closely-contested games, we need somebody who's going to go and make that difference. That is what I will be looking for against Brentwood."

Brentwood go into tonight's 7.45pm kick-off having won three on the trot, while Dereham have won three and lost three of their last six matches.