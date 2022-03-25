Magpies set to face promotion-chasing Canvey Island

Dereham Town are set for a tough test at home to promotion-chasing Canvey Island.

Adam Gusterson's side will take on the Essex outfit on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Canvey have enjoyed a successful season thus far, rivalling Aveley and Stowmarket Town for the Isthmian League North's solitary automatic promotion spot.

Earlier this season, the Magpies emerged as 1-0 winners away from home courtesy of a Shaun Bammant strike.

"It will be a great game, with both sides having a lot to play for," said Gusterson.

"These are the sorts of games everyone should want to be involved in, and we are really looking forward to it.

"Our home form this season has been very good and we will need to be at our best to get a result against one of the best sides in the division.

"However, Canvey won’t be relishing coming to us and we have to ensure we create that atmosphere to try and make sure they don’t get into their flow. They are very dangerous when they are allowed to do that."