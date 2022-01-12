News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Town attracts record league attendance

Aaron McMillan

Published: 11:49 AM January 12, 2022
Dereham Town is celebrating after attracting a record league attendance at a recent match. 

The Magpies were cheered to victory by 424 fans at Aldiss Park on bank holiday Monday, January 3 - a record for Adam Gusterson's side in the Isthmian League.

Supporters created a fantastic atmosphere throughout the 2-1 victory over Stowmarket Town, who topped the table at the time.

Goals from Adam Hipperson and Rhys Logan sealed the win, before a late consolation from Stowmarket. 

It is only the second time in Dereham’s history that an Isthmian League home game has been watched by more than 400 people. 

Club chairman Ashley Bunn said: “It is incredible to see the local community come together and get behind us like this.

“It is exactly the type of number we need to be getting through the gate regularly.

"Not only does it make a significant difference financially, but it also creates a fantastic atmosphere that will help to make Aldiss Park a fortress as we push on in the league.”

