Magpies battle to draw against Loughborough Dynamo

Dereham Town captain Dion Frary scored a late goal to earn his team a 1-1 draw against Loughborough Dynamo.

With five minutes of the 90 remaining, skipper Frary headed home a Joe Gascoigne corner to cancel out Kevin Da Silva Bastos' opener for the visitors.

Dereham can be satisfied to have taken a point from a Loughborough side aiming for the play-offs this season.

However, a draw sees them drop to 15th in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division, having amassed 12 points from 13 games.

Luke Johnson in action for Dereham Town - Credit: Dereham Town FC

During the opening 20 minutes on Saturday there was little to choose between the sides.

Luke Johnson would have been disappointed to see no one get on the end of his fine low cross, although Chris Greenslade was forced to make a vital clearance at the other end.

Loughborough's James Tague then rattled the woodwork, before Dereham replied with a fine team move which resulted in James Cooper shooting straight into the keeper's arms.

As they threatened again, the hosts launched a flowing four-man move which ended with Cooper dragging an effort wide at the far post.

Defences were on top in the first half, but it didn't take the visitors long to find the breakthrough after the restart.

Dribbling down the left byline, Da Silva Bastos beat two Dereham defenders before hammering the ball into the roof of the net.

Nevertheless, the chances kept on coming for Tom Parke's men. Ryan Swift hit a low drive inches wide and Louis Henman-Mason saw his own effort well saved.

At the other end, a great tackle from the excellent Alfie Mattocks thwarted Loughborough on the edge of the area. Defensive colleague Richard Black cleared off the line before Ed Cook blazed over.

The Magpies came close to an equaliser on 74 minutes as Johnson went on a cutting solo run before crashing a left-footed drive into the bar.

With time running out, Dereham won a corner on the left which Gascoigne swung in towards the penalty spot, where Frary was on hand to head home and level proceedings.

Despite further chances at both ends, neither side could find a winner.