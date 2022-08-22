Magpies progress in FA Cup with win over Felixstowe and Walton

Valter Rocha in action for Dereham Town against Felixstowe and Walton in the FA Cup preliminary round - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Two first-half goals saw Dereham Town to a fine victory over Felixstowe and Walton in the FA Cup preliminary round.

Strikes from Ryan Swift and Mohammed Hassan took the Magpies into the first qualifying round, which will take place next month.

Dereham Town players greet fans after their FA Cup preliminary round victory - Credit: Dereham Town FC

They would need to win a total of four qualifying matches to reach the first round proper of the historic competition.

Tom Parke's side got off to a promising start at Aldiss Park, with Valter Rocha put clean-through after a neat one-two after just five minutes.

However, his chip fell tamely into the arms of grateful visiting keeper Callum Robinson.

Valter Rocha is put through on goal during Dereham Town's game against Felixstowe and Walton in the FA Cup preliminary round - Credit: Dereham Town FC

The striker had another good opportunity minutes later, but blazed Luke Johnson's cross off target when well-placed.

The hosts came close again when skipper Dion Frary's long-range effort was superbly saved by Robinson at full stretch.

But, with 19 minutes on the clock, they deservedly took the lead. Aaron Powell found Rocha on the left, and he delivered a pinpoint centre to the on-rushing Swift who finished in style.

Dereham Town in action against Felixstowe and Walton in the FA Cup preliminary round - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Rocha was then denied by a fine last ditch tackle, before Felixstowe's Harry Blackburn drilled wide from distance as his side attempted to relieve the pressure.

Dereham increased their advantage, however, in the 33rd minute.

Hassan dispossessed the full-back on the left and made a strong run towards the byline before slotting past Robinson from a tight angle.

Dereham Town celebrate after scoring against Felixstowe and Walton in the FA Cup preliminary round - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Felixstowe and Walton pushed hard to get a goal back after the break, but were ultimately left frustrated by the Magpies' dogged defence.

Aside from Zak Brown's long-distance strike, which tested Ross Bilham, and Armani Schaar's close-range chance in added time, the Seasiders struggled to create many meaningful opportunities.

Rocha was again at the centre of Dereham's attacking play.

Dereham Town manager Tom Parke embraces forward Valter Rocha during the FA Cup preliminary round - Credit: Dereham Town FC

He fired wide on a couple of occasions, and attempted the spectacular after winning possession just inside the Felixstowe's half - but saw his effort sail just inches over the bar.

Dereham return to league action on Tuesday evening, when they welcome Stamford to Aldiss Park for a 7.45pm kick-off.

After two draws in two games, they currently sit 11th in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division. Stamford are third having won twice.

Dereham keeper Ross Bilham meets young fans after the win over Felixstowe and Walton in the FA Cup preliminary round - Credit: Dereham Town FC



