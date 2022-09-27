Magpies suffer last-gasp defeat in hot-tempered cup clash

There was FA Trophy heartache for Dereham Town as they went down to a last-gasp winner against Spalding in the second qualifying round.

In a match that looked destined for penalties, substitute Elliot Sandy netted from close range in the 94th minute to give the Lincolnshire outfit a 1-0 win.

Spalding’s Dylan Edge had already been dismissed in stoppage time after picking up a needless second yellow card. Dereham's Mo Hassan was also sent off following the final whistle.

Luke Johnson in action for Dereham Town - Credit: Dereham Town FC

With Nathan Edden unavailable on Saturday, Magpies boss Tom Parke handed a start to youngster Kai Thurston, who put in a stand-out display at Aldiss Park.

The hosts had a great chance in the opening minute as Hassan almost put Thomas Siemienczuk through on goal, but his pass skidded just beyond the striker.

The aforementioned Edge headed onto the Dereham post with 10 minutes on the clock as the home defence were caught napping.

Henry Clark then forced visiting keeper Michael Duggan into an excellent save from 20 yards out, before Duggan's opposite number Ross Bilham bolted off his line to intercept a ball over the top.

Dereham Town manager Tom Parke speaks to his players - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Spalding's Toby Hilliard, who spent three seasons with Dereham, scoring 34 goals, finally got sight of goal but dragged a shot wide.

As the Tulips won a corner, the classy James Clifton swung in a dangerous ball which resulted in Aaron Powell clearing a downward header off the line.

The second period began with an extended stoppage as Hilliard's elbow - for which he only received a yellow card - bloodied the nose of Magpies skipper Dion Frary.

Duggan was forced into another outstanding save just before the hour mark, diving low to keep out Ryan Swift's driven effort.

Ross Bilham in action for Dereham Town - Credit: Dereham Town FC

With Dereham growing in confidence, the lively Hassan went on a superb run to round three opponents and find Joe Gascoigne, but he could only shoot tamely at Duggan.

Clark then drilled a long-range effort into the glovesman's arms, before Frary saw a header saved and an overhead kick fly over the bar.

Just two minutes after Edge's late dismissal, Sandy grabbed the winning goal following a goalmouth melee.

Dereham had a penalty appeal turned down in the closing second before Hassan was given his marching orders.