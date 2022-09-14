News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Magpies progress in FA Trophy with 1-0 victory

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:33 PM September 14, 2022
Dereham Town manager Tom Parke issues instructions to his players

Dereham Town returned to action with a 1-0 win over Kempston Rovers in the FA Trophy. 

Mo Hassan's drilled effort just before half-time was enough put Dereham into the next round on Tuesday evening. 

The Magpies' trip to Bedfordshire had initially been scheduled for Saturday (September 10), but was rescheduled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. 

Dereham Town in action earlier this season

After being moved to accommodate the Kempston fixture, Dereham's league game at St Neots Town will be rearranged. 

This weekend, Tom Parke's men will take on Gresley Rovers at Aldiss Park in a 3pm kick-off. 

The sides are currently neck and neck in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division on five points, having each one won game and drawn two. 

The seniors were not the only side from Dereham Town in action this week. 

On Monday night, the club's Young Magpies progressed in the FA Cup with a 7-0 thrashing of Bury Town at Aldiss Park. At half-time, they were already 5-0 up. 

