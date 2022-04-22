Magpies to conclude league campaign with trip to Essex
Dereham Town's league campaign is set to conclude with a trip to Great Wakering Rovers.
The Magpies will face the Essex outfit in a 3pm kick-off at Burroughs Park on Saturday afternoon.
Regardless of the result, the match will cap off an impressive season for Adam Gusterson's side who were, until recent weeks, in the running for a play-off spot.
Three consecutive defeats in the space of eight days against Grays Athletic, Stowmarket Town and Hullbridge Sports spelled the end of Dereham's promotion dream.
But they can still look forward to a county cup final against Mulbarton Wanderers, which is being played at Carrow Road next month.
Rovers sit in 16th place in the Isthmian League North, having amassed 37 points from their 37 matches thus far.
There is, however, still a chance of them being relegated if they lose against Dereham and 17th place Basildon United beat AFC Sudbury.
The two teams at the bottom of the league will be relegated automatically, while those in 17th and 18th face a play-off against step five runners-up.