Big decisions go against Magpies in home defeat

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:02 PM October 10, 2022
A scene from Dereham Town's 2-0 defeat against Bedworth United

Dereham Town fell to a 2-0 defeat against Bedworth United at Aldiss Park - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Some questionable decisions contributed to Dereham Town's downfall as they suffered a 2-0 loss against Bedworth United. 

Khaelem Bailey-Nicholls' calm finish and a Curvin Sanderson-Ellis penalty condemned the Magpies to defeat at Aldiss Park.

A scene from Dereham Town's 2-0 defeat against Bedworth United

A scene from Dereham Town's 2-0 defeat against Bedworth United - Credit: Dereham Town FC

It leaves them 15th in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division after nine games.

Saturday's scoreline did not tell the full story, however, as Dereham wasted several chances and saw big calls go against them. 

Alfie Mattocks, given his debut by manager Tom Parke, and Louis Henman-Mason, making his return to the club, both had outstanding games.

Luke Johnson demonstrated his pace early on as Dereham produced two flowing moves, but their final ball let them down. 

Dereham Town in action against Bedworth United at Aldiss Park

Dereham Town in action against Bedworth United at Aldiss Park - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Nathan Edden picked out Mo Hassan with a precise long ball, only for the forward to blaze over.

The hosts kept piling on the pressure and almost had their lead when Ryan Swift's cross found an unmarked Joe Gascoigne, who headed off target.

Minutes later Dereham would regret their wastefulness as Bailey-Nichols slotted home from close range for Bedworth following a Ryan Moore centre. 

In a bid to respond, Johnson went on a fine solo run before lashing a cross-cum-shot wide of the far post. 

Luke Johnson on one of his trademark runs down the right-hand side for Dereham

Luke Johnson on one of his trademark runs down the right-hand side for Dereham - Credit: Dereham Town FC

With home defender Jacob Skinner forced off injured, Parke had to reshuffle his pack at the break. 

His team started the second period well as Swift's fierce drive was saved by visiting keeper Samuel Lomax.

Skinner's replacement, Thomas Siemienczuk, then played a super cross-field pass to Johnson, who again sped down the right and created a great chance for Gascoigne, but he failed to make clean contact. 

Dereham thought they had a route back into the game on 68 minutes when Gascoigne was upended in the box, but officials waved away shouts for what appeared to be a stone-wall penalty.

Dereham Town in action against Bedworth United at Aldiss Park

Dereham Town in action against Bedworth United at Aldiss Park - Credit: Dereham Town FC

As the Magpies pressed for an equaliser, Swift drilled a low effort inches off target, while skipper Dion Frary headed wide.

And, with 10 minutes remaining, they were left with a mountain to climb when Curvin Sanderson-Ellis stroked home from 12 yards after Bedworth were awarded a soft penalty. 

In stoppage time, Mattocks was shown a straight red as Dereham went down to 10 men for the second time in as many games. 

Dereham Town keeper Ross Bilham in action against Bedworth United

Dereham Town keeper Ross Bilham in action against Bedworth United - Credit: Dereham Town FC

