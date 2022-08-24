Late goals see Magpies fall to 3-1 defeat against Stamford

A pair of late goals saw Dereham Town fall to a 3-1 defeat against Stamford.

The Magpies went into Tuesday evening's game expecting a tough task, with the Lincolnshire outfit having won their first two league games.

But Tom Parke's men battled hard at Aldiss Park, standing firm for the majority of the 90 minutes.

Dereham Town manager Tom Parke took over for the 2022/23 season - Credit: Dereham Town FC

The scores were level until Stamford's Jack Duffy scored his second to put his side 2-1 up with just eight minutes remaining.

And, as Dereham chased an equaliser, Duffy struck again to complete his hat-trick.

Stamford had gone in front in the 19th minute, before Henry Clark sent a free-kick in off the post to peg them back just after the hour mark.

Dereham's Chris Greenslade was sent off right at the death, while Kai Thurston came on to make his league debut.

Stamford now sit top of the Northern Premier League Midlands Division with a 100pc record.

Dereham are in 16th place, having drawn two of their three games.