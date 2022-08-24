Late goals see Magpies fall to 3-1 defeat against Stamford
- Credit: Dereham Town FC
A pair of late goals saw Dereham Town fall to a 3-1 defeat against Stamford.
The Magpies went into Tuesday evening's game expecting a tough task, with the Lincolnshire outfit having won their first two league games.
But Tom Parke's men battled hard at Aldiss Park, standing firm for the majority of the 90 minutes.
The scores were level until Stamford's Jack Duffy scored his second to put his side 2-1 up with just eight minutes remaining.
And, as Dereham chased an equaliser, Duffy struck again to complete his hat-trick.
Stamford had gone in front in the 19th minute, before Henry Clark sent a free-kick in off the post to peg them back just after the hour mark.
Dereham's Chris Greenslade was sent off right at the death, while Kai Thurston came on to make his league debut.
Most Read
- 1 Look back at this charming Norfolk village a century ago
- 2 Floral tributes left at scene of crash which killed biker in his 20s
- 3 Group of 85 Ukrainians enjoy trip to Holkham Hall and the seaside
- 4 Obituary: Sportsman remembered for his 'hospitality and humour'
- 5 Private dental practice could take NHS patients if home expansion is agreed
- 6 Van driver arrested after motorcyclist in his 20s dies in crash
- 7 Brass band to play second free summer concert
- 8 'They bring so much joy' - meet the woman who has fostered 300 kittens
- 9 Horror at 'nightmare' fly infestation in Norfolk village
- 10 'He was always laughing' - Sister's tribute to motorcycle crash victim
Stamford now sit top of the Northern Premier League Midlands Division with a 100pc record.
Dereham are in 16th place, having drawn two of their three games.