Magpies prepare to welcome Hinckley in league opener

Dereham Town are set to welcome Hinckley LRFC as they get their new league season under way.

The Magpies will be keen to get back in action on Saturday after enjoying a fruitful 2021/22 campaign, which saw them mount a play-off tilt before ultimately falling short.

In has been all change at Aldiss Park over the summer in terms of both management and personnel.

Long-serving boss Adam Gusterson departed after three-and-a-half years at the helm and has been replaced by Tom Parke, an instrumental figure in running the club's youth set-up for several years.

Big-name players including captain David Hinton, Shaun Bammant, Adam Hipperson, Toby Hilliard and Rhys Logan have all left, while academy product Ashton Fox has turned professional with Peterborough United.

The mass exodus can largely be put down to a change of league, which has seen the Magpies moved from the Isthmian League North to the Northern League Midlands Division.

It means players and staff are preparing for several-hundred more miles on the road, with the league being dominated by teams based in the midlands - and none in Norfolk.

However, they were impressive on Friday (August 5) night in their 2-1 win at Wroxham in an FA Cup preliminary round tie.

Reflecting on the victory, Parke said: "The lads showed great intensity, character, spirit, work rate and togetherness to come from a goal behind.

"These qualities are the minimum requirements for this newly-formed team. It was a real coming-together-moment for the whole club after a challenging summer."

Like the Magpies, Hinckley also progressed in the cup with a 2-1 win at Evesham United.

Hinckley Leicester Road Football Club was only formed in 2013 following the demise of Hinckley United, but have just achieved back-to-back promotions to make it to Step Four for the first time.

Looking to the weekend, Parke added: "This will be a new experience as we haven't played in this Midlands league before, but we are relishing the challenge and excited to see where this current squad are at.

"We have full availability coming into Saturday's game and we will look to keep building. I would urge fans to get behind this newly-formed group and turn Aldiss Park into the fortress that it should be."

Saturday's (August 13) match is a 3pm kick-off.