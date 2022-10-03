Magpies leave West Midlands empty-handed after sloppy display

Dereham Town were left to rue their own sloppiness as they fell to a 3-1 loss at Boldmere St Michael's.

The Magpies found themselves 2-0 down at half-time on Saturday, before replying through Ryan Swift.

Chris Greenslade was then dismissed for the visitors, and the West Midlands outfit sealed victory with 10 minutes remaining.

Defeat leaves Dereham 12th in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division after amassing eight points in eight games, while Boldmere sit in fifth place.

Tom Parke's men faced a 300-mile round trip to Sutton Coldfield and knew they would also have to quickly adapt to playing on a 3G pitch.

Boldmere were on top in the opening stages and, after squandering a couple of chances, went in front when Andre Brown headed home Ben George's front.

Dereham grew into the game and nearly had an equaliser on the half-hour.

Swift worked his way through to a one-on-one, but home keeper Lewis Gwilliams saved his measured side-footed effort. Thomas Siemienczuk - with the goal at his mercy - then blazed the rebound over the bar from point-blank range.

And, just before half-time, the visitors were kicking themselves after losing possession cheaply in the middle of the park, allowing Oliver West to slip the ball through to Alex McKeane. He confidently rounded Ross Bilham and slotted home to leave Dereham with a mountain to climb.

In the second period, Swift was again at the centre of the Magpies' attacking play.

The forward fired over the top just after the hour mark, before delivering a delightful low cross that the diving Joe Gascoigne just failed to convert.

After Bilham made a smart save to keep out Kieran Westwood, Dereham finally replied through Swift, who blasted into the net after collecting a pass from Siemienczuk.

They soon suffered a setback, however, when Greenslade was shown a straight red following a challenge just outside the box.

And the home fans didn't have long to wait for a third, as Boldmere once again capitalised on their opponents' carelessness with the ball. As they pushed for an equaliser, Dereham lost possession and Jack Burgess was able to run through on goal and score with ease.