News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Sport

Dereham Town suffer 3-0 thumping on the road

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:30 PM October 23, 2022
Dereham Town manager Tom Parke issues instructions to his players

Dereham Town manager Tom Parke issues instructions to his players - Credit: Dereham Town FC

A tough season for Dereham Town continued with a 3-0 loss at Corby Town.

The Magpies travelled to Northamptonshire hoping to build on an impressive 3-1 midweek win at St Neots Town.

But they were ultimately outclassed by the Steelmen on Saturday afternoon, going down to strikes from Hilton Arthur, Curtis Burrows and Tsaguim Florian.

Defeat means Dereham drop down to 14th in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division, having picked up 11 points from 12 games. 

Tom Parke's side had started brightly on Saturday, with captain Dion Frary rattling the post from a header after getting on the end of Henry Clark's dangerous free-kick.

Arthur then put the hosts in front after 25 minutes, before Burrows doubled their advantage from the spot. 

A crowd of 432 fans saw Florian seal victory for Corby in the closing stages. 

Next up for Dereham is sixth-place Loughborough Dynamo, who they face in a 3pm kick-off at Aldiss Park on Saturday, October 29.

Dereham News

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Old Waggon and Horses pub and Central Garage in Shipdham, near Dereham, have been demolished

Drivers face hour-long diversion when main road shuts for a week

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The scene at the sewage spill on the A47 at Hockering.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Drivers hit by heavy delays after 'human waste' spills onto A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A woman was taken to hospital after being cut free from her car following a crash in Bawdeswell

Norfolk Live News

Woman taken to hospital after being cut free from car following crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon