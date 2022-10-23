Dereham Town suffer 3-0 thumping on the road

A tough season for Dereham Town continued with a 3-0 loss at Corby Town.

The Magpies travelled to Northamptonshire hoping to build on an impressive 3-1 midweek win at St Neots Town.

But they were ultimately outclassed by the Steelmen on Saturday afternoon, going down to strikes from Hilton Arthur, Curtis Burrows and Tsaguim Florian.

Defeat means Dereham drop down to 14th in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division, having picked up 11 points from 12 games.

Tom Parke's side had started brightly on Saturday, with captain Dion Frary rattling the post from a header after getting on the end of Henry Clark's dangerous free-kick.

Arthur then put the hosts in front after 25 minutes, before Burrows doubled their advantage from the spot.

A crowd of 432 fans saw Florian seal victory for Corby in the closing stages.

Next up for Dereham is sixth-place Loughborough Dynamo, who they face in a 3pm kick-off at Aldiss Park on Saturday, October 29.