Magpies' struggles continue with 3-0 loss on the road

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:06 PM October 17, 2022
Dereham Town manager Tom Parke saw his side fall to a 3-0 loss at Coleshill Town

Dereham Town manager Tom Parke saw his side fall to a 3-0 loss at Coleshill Town

Dereham Town's struggles continued as they were thumped 3-0 at Coleshill Town.

Tom Parke's men suffered their third consecutive loss in the league and fourth in all competitions as they were well beaten on Saturday. 

Defeat leaves them 17th in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division after 10 games. 

The Magpies went behind in Warwickshire just seconds into the game courtesy of a Kyle Jardine strike. 

Despite struggling to carve out good chances, Dereham were still in the game until the 70th minute. However, two goals in four minutes from Coleshill - scored by George Washbourne and Kai Tonge - sealed victory for the hosts. 

The afternoon went from bad to worse as keeper Ross Bilham was sent off for a headbutt after the final whistle - Dereham's third red card in as many games. 

Next up, Dereham travel to St Neots Town in Cambridgeshire - one of their shorter away trips this season - on Tuesday (October 18) evening. 

