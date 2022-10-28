Magpies hope to return to winning ways on home turf

Dereham Town will be looking to get back to winning ways on home turf when they host Loughborough Dynamo this weekend.

The Magpies go into Saturday's 3pm kick-off still licking their wounds following a 3-0 thumping at Corby Town - their fourth league defeat in five games.

Despite a bright start, Dereham were ultimately outclassed in Northamptonshire and could have no complaints about the result.

Manager Tom Parke will be demanding a response from his side, who currently sit 14th in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Four of Dereham's next five matches are at Aldiss Park, although they will face table-toppers Halesowen Town in that run.

Loughborough Dynamo, meanwhile, are sixth in the table having amassed 22 points from 11 games.

However, they are also hoping to recover after being thrashed 4-0 at home to play-off rivals Spalding United last weekend.

After facing Loughborough, Dereham will welcome Sutton Coldfield Town to Norfolk on Tuesday (November 1).