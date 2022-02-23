Magpies boss hoping to make history with play-off push

Dereham Town are hoping to become history makers by reaching the play-offs of the Isthmian League North Division for the very first time.

The Magpies have defied expectations during the current campaign and occupy sixth place, hovering just outside the play-off places on goal difference with 11 games remaining in the campaign.

An injection of experience in last summer’s recruitment drive has provided Dereham with an extra edge to compete physically in a league that demands plenty from those within it.

Goals from Adam Hipperson and creativity from club stalwart Rhys Logan have helped Adam Gusterson's men on their way to mounting a play-off charge during the season.

Dereham had been due to face Barking last Saturday (February 19), but the fixture was postponed amid stormy weather.

Their next two games, starting this weekend with an away trip to third place Aveley, before a home clash against play-off hopefuls Brentwood Town, could prove crucial to deciding their fate - with the club urging supporters to help push them across the line.

Dereham haven’t fallen outside of the league's top seven all year, but five of their remaining fixtures come against sides currently above them.

But manager Gusterson is hoping his side can put together a successful run-in and give themselves a shot at promotion.

“It’s fantastic that we are in a position where we are still playing for something at the right end of the table at this stage of the season,” he said.

“We certainly weren’t anticipated to be where we are by anybody else in the league, which shows how well we have done so far this season. But it is vital we do everything to try and keep in and around the top five going into the final month of the season.

"The form of the sides at the top has been very consistent, and we have managed to keep in and around it which is pleasing.

“We’ve got some massive games coming up and they are the sort of games that we all thrive to be involved in.

"It will need one big collective effort if we are to achieve something we have never done previously and make the play-offs at this level, which is of course now the objective."