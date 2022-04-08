News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Sport

Dereham set for 'massive' clash against Grays Athletic

Thomas Chapman

Published: 6:30 AM April 8, 2022
Dereham Town in action earlier this season against Bury Town

Dereham Town in action earlier this season against Bury Town - Credit: Dereham Town FC

Dereham Town are working hard in preparation for what could prove to be a season-defining game against Grays Athletic.

The Magpies go into Saturday's 3pm kick-off in sixth place - just two points behind the Essex outfit, who occupy the final play-off place in the Isthmian League North. 

Adam Gusterson's men are enjoying a useful run of form, having won four out of their last five games.

Dereham boss Adam Gusterson. Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Town boss Adam Gusterson - Credit: Archant

Last time out at Aldiss Park, they produced a dazzling second-half display to thump another play-off contender in the form of Brentwood. 

Looking ahead to the visit of Grays, the manager said: "All along, I’ve wanted us to be playing for something in our final four games of the season, and we are certainly in a position where we are doing that.

"It is a massive game for both sides. We are hitting form at the right time and Saturday will be another game where we will need to be at our best if we are to get three more valuable points."

In the reverse fixture, Grays defeated Dereham 3-0. 

