Magpies prepare to face Isthmian North strugglers Witham Town

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:08 PM February 8, 2022
Dereham Town are set to visit Witham Town in Essex

Dereham Town are set to visit Witham Town in Essex - Credit: Dereham Town

Dereham boss Adam Gusterson is expecting a "tough test" as his side prepare to visit strugglers Witham Town.

The Essex outfit sit 17th and occupy a relegation play-off place in the Isthmian League North on 22 points, four adrift of Basildon United.

Barking, who are in 18th and occupy the second play-off place, are a point behind but have two games in hand. 

A scene from Dereham Town's recent match against Bury Town

A scene from Dereham Town's recent match against Bury Town - Credit: Dereham Town

Despite Witham's league position, Gusterson is anticipating a difficult trip as they fight for survival. 

“It will be another very tough test against a team scrapping at the bottom," he said. 

"They have had some good results of late, and it will be another case of rolling our sleeves up and doing what is necessary to get a result."

A shot from Dereham Town's game against Sudbury

A shot from Dereham Town's game against Sudbury - Credit: Dereham Town

Witham have taken five points from their last five games, which included a 0-0 draw at home to Barking at the weekend. 

The Magpies won 3-1 when the sides met at Aldiss Park back in October, with goals coming from Hipperson, Bammant and Hilliard.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon