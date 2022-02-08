Magpies prepare to face Isthmian North strugglers Witham Town

Dereham Town are set to visit Witham Town in Essex - Credit: Dereham Town

Dereham boss Adam Gusterson is expecting a "tough test" as his side prepare to visit strugglers Witham Town.

The Essex outfit sit 17th and occupy a relegation play-off place in the Isthmian League North on 22 points, four adrift of Basildon United.

Barking, who are in 18th and occupy the second play-off place, are a point behind but have two games in hand.

Despite Witham's league position, Gusterson is anticipating a difficult trip as they fight for survival.

“It will be another very tough test against a team scrapping at the bottom," he said.

"They have had some good results of late, and it will be another case of rolling our sleeves up and doing what is necessary to get a result."

Witham have taken five points from their last five games, which included a 0-0 draw at home to Barking at the weekend.

The Magpies won 3-1 when the sides met at Aldiss Park back in October, with goals coming from Hipperson, Bammant and Hilliard.