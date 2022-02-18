News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Magpies look to cement play-off place against relegation-threatened Barking

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:30 AM February 18, 2022
Shaun Bammant in action for Dereham Town

Shaun Bammant in action for Dereham Town - Credit: Witham Town FC

Dereham Town will look to make it three wins in three when they face Barking on Saturday. 

Adam Gusterson's men head into the business end of the season occupying fourth place in the Isthmian League North, with 48 points after 27 games. 

Dereham Town in action against Bury Town

Dereham Town in action against Bury Town - Credit: Dereham Town

Only the team at the league's summit will be promoted automatically, while second to fifth will make the play-offs. 

Dereham are three points ahead of sixth-place Brentwood Town, but the latter have three games in hand. 

Meanwhile, Barking are struggling in 18th place and face the prospect of relegation. 

Dereham Town took on Witham Town in their last match

Dereham Town took on Witham Town in their last match - Credit: Witham Town

"Its another massive game for us," said Gusterson. "It's vital we keep getting points on the board in order to stay in and around the play-off positions.

"Barking are a very capable side and, although currently towards the bottom of the league, they certainly have the quality to hurt us if we are not at it.

"However, we have now had two wins on the bounce and we go into the game with confidence that we can continue our good form."

