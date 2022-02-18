Magpies look to cement play-off place against relegation-threatened Barking
Dereham Town will look to make it three wins in three when they face Barking on Saturday.
Adam Gusterson's men head into the business end of the season occupying fourth place in the Isthmian League North, with 48 points after 27 games.
Only the team at the league's summit will be promoted automatically, while second to fifth will make the play-offs.
Dereham are three points ahead of sixth-place Brentwood Town, but the latter have three games in hand.
Meanwhile, Barking are struggling in 18th place and face the prospect of relegation.
"Its another massive game for us," said Gusterson. "It's vital we keep getting points on the board in order to stay in and around the play-off positions.
"Barking are a very capable side and, although currently towards the bottom of the league, they certainly have the quality to hurt us if we are not at it.
"However, we have now had two wins on the bounce and we go into the game with confidence that we can continue our good form."