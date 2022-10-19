Magpies earn vital midweek win in Cambridgeshire

Dereham Town showed plenty of resolve and hard graft as they came from behind to win 3-1 at St Neots Town.

The Magpies travelled to Cambridgeshire on Tuesday evening in desperate need of a victory after three consecutive league defeats.

And, despite going a goal down, they showed great character in the second half to score three goals in five minutes and take the points back to Norfolk.

Dereham now sit 14th in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division having picked up 11 points in as many games.

Manager Tom Parke included new singing James Cooper in his starting XI following a spell away from football.

Dereham Town manager Tom Parke issues instructions to his players - Credit: Dereham Town FC

The first half was an open affair, with the visitors threatening on numerous occasions but failing to carve out clear-cut chances.

St Neots found the breakthrough after 21 minutes, breaking down the right flank with Saleem Akanbi. His dangerous low cross was met by the on-rushing Robbie Mason, who put the home side ahead from close range.

Dereham had further chances of their own, Ryan Swift heading narrowly wide and then being robbed of the ball just as he looked to pull the trigger from a promising position.

Two minutes after the restart, Danno White played a fine ball down the left channel to Swift, who raced into the box and was upended.

But as Cooper stepped up from 12 yards, home keeper Jamie Greygoose made a great low save before denying Louis Henman-Mason on the rebound.

Minutes later they were almost left to rue their missed opportunity, as St Neots midfielder Declan Nche volleyed against the post.

Dereham keeper Ross Bilham then thwarted the same player with a vital one-on-one save.

However, the Magpies were about to turn the game around in a matter of moments.

With 15 minutes remaining, Luke Johnson surged down the right and crossed for Ryan Swift to fire in a fierce low drive.

There had barely been time to pause for breath when Mo Hassan struck a 20-yarded which took a slight deflection and found its way into the net, putting Dereham in front.

The influential Johnson then sealed victory in the 80th minute with a superb strike.