Dereham boxer Emma has world title ambitions

Published: 10:14 AM September 21, 2021

Emma Dolan prepares for battle - the Dereham fighter won on her pro debut in Norwich inside a minute - Credit: @dpboxinguk

Local boxer Emma Dolan is a woman in a hurry after a sensational start to her professional career.

The 23-year-old former Dereham Neatherd High School pupil took just 53 seconds to destroy opponent Nicole Goldsmith-Ryan as boxing returned to The Halls in Norwich on Friday night.

It was a stunning debut which delighted the home crowd - and afterwards Dolan, from Hockering, made her intentions quite clear.

“My main ambition is to win a world title – I am not in this sport to mess about,” she said. “Anything I do I want to do well at – so I will be world champion at some point.

“I would like to be as busy as possible, get a few more fights under my belt, get good experience, hopefully a few more rounds as well, and just progress like that.

“I am confident in my ability, I have been doing it a long time now. And I put the hard work in in training. I know I have worked hard – the fight is the easy part.”

“I got in there and got the job done nice and early. I could have waited a little bit longer and shown off my boxing a little more, but I got on a roll. I have been out of the ring for nearly two years now so I just enjoyed myself and got the job done.

“It is a statement I wanted to make.”

Dolan has been fighting since she was nine years old and gained valuable amateur experience, with 49 bouts, before turning pro and joining the Norwich gym of renowned trainer Graham Everett early this year.

Emma Dolan steps into the ring for the first time as a pro boxer - Credit: @dpboxinguk

Her world title ambitions are no surprise to Everett.

“No doubt about it, if she keeps improving like she is,” he said. “She is really happy in the gym, we gel really well. I just love her power. She is just a great student, fun to work with and I have seen so much progress since she has been with us and we haven’t even touched on what we can do.

“I expected a good performance, but I didn’t expect that explosive performance – but I’m not complaining.”