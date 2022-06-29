News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Hinton sends farewell message to fans after leaving Magpies

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:14 PM June 29, 2022
David Hinton returns for Dererham Town Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Dereham Town skipper David Hinton has departed for Lowestoft Town - Credit: Alan Palmer Photography

Former Dereham Town skipper David Hinton has sent a farewell message to fans after crossing the Norfolk-Suffolk border to sign for Lowestoft Town.

Central midfielder Hinton racked up more than 150 appearances in the league and cups for The Magpies.

The 31-year-old first played for Dereham in the Ryman League Division One North, before going on to skipper the side.

New Lowestoft Town FC signing David Hinton.

David Hinton pictured after signing for Lowestoft Town - Credit: Lowestoft Town FC

Last season he played 36 times in the Isthmian League North as Adam Gusterson’s men finished 10th following a brave push for the play-offs. 

But the club's move to the Northern League Midlands Division means they will have to travel much further afield to play its away games, many of which will be in the Midlands. 

Saying goodbye to the Aldiss Park faithful, Hinton said: "Making this announcement is, firstly, incredibly difficult as Dereham Town Football Club has held a special place in my heart for so long. It has been a real pleasure not to just play for the club, but to captain the side too.

“There are so many good memories over the years with various league run-ins, senior cup finals and wins. To play with so many brilliant lads will be something I will look back on fondly.

Dereham Town skipper David Hinton. Picture: Ian Burt

David Hinton in action for Dereham Town back in 2018 - Credit: Archant

“A special mention has to go to the supporters, management, chairman, backroom staff, various committees and volunteers who have been so good to me over the years. This is my message just to say thank you. It has never gone unnoticed. 

“I would personally like to thank Robert Butler for the years of sponsorship and again, I am very grateful.

“Life has changed for me personally and the extra travel is something I just cannot manage with work. Therefore I have made the tough decision to 
leave.

“I will miss everyone and naturally wish the club the very best in the future. The club is in wonderful hands with the current chairman and management, and I expect the club to have another good year next season.”

Having lost Hinton, Rossi Jarvis and Robbie Linford, Dereham Town have acquired Ross Bilham, as well as Ryan Swift from Cambridge City and George Green from Gorleston. 

