Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Updated

Dereham Town announce Adam Gusterson and Olly Willis as new management team as Harleston start search for new boss

PUBLISHED: 10:16 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 08 January 2019

Adam Gusterson is set to take over at Dereham Town after leaving Harleston Town. Picture: Archant

Adam Gusterson is set to take over at Dereham Town after leaving Harleston Town. Picture: Archant

Archant 2017

Neal Simmons admits it will take him time to adjust to the fact that he is no longer involved with Dereham Town Football Club.

Former Dereham Town boss Neal Simmons. Picture: Rene KendalFormer Dereham Town boss Neal Simmons. Picture: Rene Kendal

Dereham Town have announced former Magpies Adam Gusterson and Olly Willis as their new management team following the sacking of Neil Simmons at the weekend.

Gusterson and Willis have left Harleston Town to take over at Aldiss Park with Chris Linehan also forming part of the new management team.

They will take charge of the Magpies this weekend when they entertain Heybridge Swifts (kick-off 3pm).

Gusterson and Willis led Harleston to the top of the Thurlow Nunn First Division following their promotion last season.

A club statement from Harleston said: “The club are sad to announce the imminent departures of our first team management staff, Adam Gusterson, Olly Willis & Chris Linehan. The trio have been offered an incredible opportunity at a higher level and they leave the club with our blessing and best wishes. We will forever be grateful for their incredible achievements at the club, cumulating in the Sterry & Mummerry cup double last season. They leave the team in a fantastic position at the top of the Thurlow Nunn 1st division and will always be welcome back at the club. A further statement will be released in due course regarding the vacant management position.”

Dereham decided to call time on Simmons’ time at Aldiss Park following Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Tilbury, which left them rooted to the bottom of Bostik League North.

Simmons admitted it will take some time for him to come to terms with the decision.

“A job like this takes up a lot of your time - probably 40 to 50 hours a week, with the phone going all the time. So it feels really strange at the moment that I am no longer involved and I think it will take me a little time to adjust,” said Simmons.

“This club has been a big part of my life since I first came here as a player, in 2002 I think it was. I then hung up my boots and had nine years as assistant to Matt (Henman) before I took over as manager myself at the beginning of last season.

“We had plenty of good times as a club under Matt - we got promoted, won Senior Cups, established Dereham as the third ranked team in Norfolk and brought through lots of good young players.

“I will also look back fondly on my time as manager. We were top of the league for a while last season - the highest position the club has ever been in - and I will always be proud of that achievement.”

Simmons is surprised he was shown the door at Aldiss Park - and feels he would have guided the team to safety had he been given the chance.

“I had heard a few noises around the club, but it was still a shock when I got the call,” he said. “I think it all went back to the game at Sudbury when we lost 8-2 with six youth team players on the pitch. That game summed up the problems we have had this season - there have been so many problems with injuries and illness which have kept key players out of the team, people like Jamie Forshaw, Rhys Logan and Joe Gatting. That has been our main problem, together with the general standard of the league going up now there are just 20 teams.

“It has been a tough season but I was never going to step down. I am too proud to do that and with players coming back I am sure we would have turned it around. We are only three points from safety and there are still 54 points to play for.

“Whoever comes in has some good players to work with and providing they can get the team to gel I am sure Dereham will stay up.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Dereham Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Dereham Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Dereham Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

‘Bald is beautiful’ - 20 heads clipped for two-year-old girl’s marathon chemotherapy ordeal

Twenty people braved the shave to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

REVEALED: Empty armed forces homes could house half of Norfolk’s hidden homeless

Empty Ministry of Defence homes could house more than half of Norfolk's hidden homeless. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inquest hears how motorcyclist David Holmes was travelling at 97 miles per hour down the A47 at Honingham when he crashed with a turning car

David Holmes, who died in a crash on the A47.

Most Read

Sidcup Rotary Club’s Christmas house-to-house collections raise £12,000 for charities

Sidcup Rotary Club toured streets with Santa and his elves to raise money for charities. Photo: Derek Hope/kentphotonews

Plans to turn entrance to Old Farm Park into access road for ‘much-needed’ 60-home development will be discussed this week

The access to the park opposite Hollies Avenue, on Old Farm Avenue could be transformed into an access road

Bexley Council joins 10 boroughs in £38m scheme to house thousands of families on ‘edge of homelessness’

Eleven London councils have joined forces to create a non-profit company to house thousands of families at risk of homelessness. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images/Yui Mok

Two GP surgeries will merge because one struggles with double patient capacity

Parkside Surgery and Northumberland Heath Medical Centre could merge to ease capacity strain

Plans on show for Erith regeneration providing over 300 new homes

An image of how Arthur Street may look. Picture: JTP

Latest from the Dereham Times

‘The case is still being considered’ - Question remains nearly a year after A47 death

Flowers have been placed next to the A47 at Scarning. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City legends and a team of soldiers raise hundreds of pounds in charity remembrance match

Norwich Allstars and Queens Dragoon Guards XI took part in an annuall game of remembrance to raise hundreds of pounds for Dereham's Royal British Legion branch. Picture are the organisers Paul Sandford (right of the cheque) and Neil Sturman (left of the cheque). Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL SANDFORD

I thought a hair cut would be a treat, the eight year old was not convinced.

Thalia was finally convinced to lay back for the hair salon hair wash, but there was no way she would tilt her chin up. Picture Rob Silver

Dereham Town announce Adam Gusterson and Olly Willis as new management team as Harleston start search for new boss

Adam Gusterson is set to take over at Dereham Town after leaving Harleston Town. Picture: Archant

Two dogs in vets’ care after they were found on the loose in village

One of two dogs found running loose in East Rudham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists