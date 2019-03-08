Mattishall 3 Acle Utd 4: Late drama sees hosts suffer defeat

Mattishall lost to Acle last weekend. Picture: Archant Shirley D Whitlow

Mattishall 3 Acle Utd 4

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The hosts were aware of what their opponents could produce as in the past these have been tough encounters.

The match kicked off at a very fast pace from both teams with both defences on top of their game. It took until the 25th minute before the deadlock was broken, Ty Bond back in the team after a time away chased a loose ball back towards the Acle keeper, pressure on the defender and keeper saw the ball come out kindly for Bond to slot into an empty net to put the home side in front. Play was restricted to the middle of the park as both teams were trying hard to keep possession to feed their forwards.

The second half got under way with the hosts looking to extend their lead, Bond almost did this with a good shot on the turn in the box only to see his shot go safely into the keeper's arms.

You may also want to watch:

Acle started to come into the match more at this stage and went close twice in as many minutes, however, poor shooting kept them out and safe defending thwarted any chance of getting close to goal.

In the 65th minute a penalty kick was awarded to the home team with Bond hitting home for his and his team's second. Mattishall should have wrapped things up as two good chances went begging shortly after with the visiting keeper at his best.

At this point the hosts were looking comfortable for a good victory, however, with Acle now down to 10 players with one in the sin bin, they changed things around quite dramatically as they were awarded a penalty from what was a push onto a forward from a free kick into the box, this resulted in a goal for 2-1.

Minutes later a long shot from well out beat Tiplady in the home goal for their equaliser and with 10 minutes to go, the visitors went 3-2 up after defending blunders. Two minutes later the home team were level as Lee Moran hit home from a goal mouth melee to level things up again, however, almost straight from the kick off another poor mistake in the home box allowed Acle to score what proved to be the winner for their fourth goal to snatch all three points from the home team who looked very comfortable for three quarters of the match.

Mattishall Reserves came home from Aylsham after playing their Reserves with a point in a 2-2 draw, Gary Starling netting twice to keep his team on top of the pile in Division Three.

This weekend see the first team travel to entertain Caister Utd whilst the Reserves are at home against Poringland Wand's, both at 2pm.