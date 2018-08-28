Mattishall 1 Norwich United 0: Moran’s goal takes Mattishall into Norfolk Senior Cup semi-finals

Mattishall are just one win away from a big night out at Carrow Road after reaching the semi-finals of the Norfolk Senior Cup on Saturday.

The underdogs from the Premier Division of the Anglian Combination saw off Thurlow Nunn League top flight outfit Norwich United 1-0 to book their place in the last four.

They will join near neighbours Dereham Town, Swaffham Town and Thetford Town in Friday evening’s draw, which is being made live on Radio Norfolk, and are the only the Combination side left in the competition nine years after they won the cup at home of Norwich City.

A crowd of 100 plus witnessed a cracking quarter-final at Mattishall.

In the opening 20 minutes both teams were cautious as only a couple of tame shots were fired in. The midfield players were keeping things tight, with very few openings on goal. On 37 minutes United had a good chance in the danger area but poor finishing saw the ball go well over.

All was even at the break as both teams went in with no goals to show for the hard work that had been put in.

The second half got under way with the hosts edging it and after some pressure on the visitors’ goal, with a couple of dead ball situations, they were eventually rewarded with their goal. Another free-kick was floated in from Declan McAvoy and it found Lee Moran at the far post unmarked to head home to put his team in front on the hour mark.

Ten minutes later, Mattishall could have doubled their lead as a corner kick was sent in only for the resultant shot to be cleared off the line.

The home team were in command at this point but the tide did turn in the last 10 minutes or so as United piled on the pressure, with the home defence occasionally struggling to clear their lines.

In time added on the ball fell kindly to United’s George Watts-Sturrock but he blasted his shot wide when well placed and an almighty roar came from supporters as the final whistle sounded.

Mattishall return to league action with a home match against St Andrews on Saturday while the Reserves travel to Loddon United to entertain their second string (both 2pm).