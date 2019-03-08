Young swimmer Molly Monk does Dereham Otters proud in British Championships

Molly Monk from Dereham Otters travelled to Glasgow to compete in the 200 breaststroke at the British Championships.

Molly is one of the first Dereham Otters to qualify for this event and competed with world class swimmers and Olympians. She swam a composed heat, finishing strongly to win with a time of two minutes 39.54 seconds. In the final Molly finished a very respectable sixth with a personal best time of two minutes 38.69 seconds.

Meanwhile a team of 18 swimmers aged nine to 12 took fifth place in the Norfolk Junior Inter Club gala at the UEA. Eight teams from across Norfolk competed over 45 events and Dereham scored 187.5 points, finishing behind City of Norwich (336), Norwich Swans (274), West Norfolk (220.5) and Thetford (202.5). They finished above Great Yarmouth (178), Diss Otters (127) and North Norfolk Vikings (51.5).

Then 15 swimmers competed in the Newham and East London level one national qualifying gala at the London Aquatic Centre.

They competed in 58 events covering distances of 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m. This was the first time at the Olympic pool for many of the Dereham swimmers and 34 personal best times were achieved.