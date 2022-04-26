Cricket club thrilled after attracting record number of junior players

Records were sent tumbling when more than 50 junior players turned up for pre-season training at a mid-Norfolk cricket club.

Bradenham Cricket Club was thrilled to welcome dozens of under-16s as pre-season training got under way last Thursday (April 21).

The pool of players eager to hone their skills at The Green included 12 girls.

Renowned for its family-friendly environment and inclusivity, participation among female players at Bradenham, based near Dereham, has continually increased in recent years.

Parents and grandparents looked on as youngsters were put through their paces by the club own's qualified coaches, with the emphasis very much on enjoyment for everyone.

Junior coordinator Dave Caffyn, along with coach Iain Brown, said: "What a great night Thursday was for all involved.

"We couldn’t believe the numbers and it is really great for us to see so many young players enjoying the sport."

A scene from Bradenham Cricket Club's awards night for 2021 - Credit: Archant

Bradenham Cricket Club is buzzing this year as its First XI gets ready to play in Division One of the Norfolk Cricket Alliance,

Their season begins this Saturday (April 30) with a home match against Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers, based in north Norfolk.

The men's A-team is plying its trade in Division Six and the Sunday team is packed with talented young players, while the ladies section is also thriving.

Tim Evans, chairman of the club, added: "Our junior section has such a brilliant reputation county-wide, not least of all due to our dedicated coaches and infrastructure which is superb.

"I can’t thank our hard-working committee enough for their efforts and, if Thursday is anything to go by, they are certainly paying off."

Youngsters looking to get involved in cricket or parents looking to find out more about Bradenham Juniors can simply turn up to training at 6.30pm on a Thursday evening.

The club is also actively encouraging new adult members - regardless of gender, ability or experience - to get involved in the sport.

Anyone looking to find out more can contact chairman Tim Evans by calling 07717477453.