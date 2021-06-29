Women's football team aims for glory at Wembley
- Credit: Supplied by Paul Sandford
Members of a women's football team from Dereham have their eyes set on Wembley in the BT Sport National Pub Cup.
The Tavern Ladies team, which plays in the Norfolk Women and Girls Football League Division 1, are taking part in a tournament at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre near London on July 25 along with seven other teams sponsored by pubs from around southern England.
Paul Sandford, landlord of sponsor the Railway Tavern in Yaxham Road, said, if successful, the team would go on to take on the best side from the north in a final at Wembley on August 8.
Mr Sandford said he was proud of what the team - coached by John Vincent - had achieved over the past few years.
He said: "They've gone up through the divisions and now play in the top division. The BT Cup is just for teams sponsored by pubs so it's quite a prestigious event.
You may also want to watch:
"It’s a fantastic opportunity for Railway Tavern Ladies team who are more than capable of winning it."
Most Read
- 1 'It was electric' - England fans celebrate as thousands raised for little Logan
- 2 Warm tributes paid to vicar 'who always had time for people'
- 3 Women's football team aims for glory at Wembley
- 4 ‘People are suffering’ - How Western Link could impact villages
- 5 Pub to reopen after being hit by tumble dryer fire
- 6 Analysis: Dereham's problem with open space
- 7 Cancer charity to hold 'amazing' yard sale
- 8 Norfolk 'three weeks from 3rd Covid wave', expert warns
- 9 ‘Our legacy for the future’ - Council’s enthusiasm for country park plan
- 10 'Grown men were crying' - Super fan's delight at England's Euros win