Women's football team aims for glory at Wembley

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:24 PM June 29, 2021   
The Tavern Ladies women's football team have a chance to play at Wembley in the BT Cup.

Members of a women's football team from Dereham have their eyes set on Wembley in the BT Sport National Pub Cup. 

The Tavern Ladies team, which plays in the Norfolk Women and Girls Football League Division 1, are taking part in a tournament at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre near London on July 25 along with seven other teams sponsored by pubs from around southern England.

Paul Sandford, landlord of sponsor the Railway Tavern in Yaxham Road, said, if successful, the team would go on to take on the best side from the north in a final at Wembley on August 8.

Mr Sandford said he was proud of what the team - coached by John Vincent - had achieved over the past few years.

He said: "They've gone up through the divisions and now play in the top division. The BT Cup is just for teams sponsored by pubs so it's quite a prestigious event.  

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for Railway Tavern Ladies team who are more than capable of winning it."

