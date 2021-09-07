Dereham Golf Club full of pride after juniors represent Norfolk

Published: 1:02 PM September 7, 2021

Liam Caffyn and Jake Gunby, from Dereham Golf club, represented Norfolk U12’s at Seckford Golf Club in Suffolk. - Credit: Greg Caffyn

Dereham Golf Club is full of pride after two junior club members were nominated to represent Norfolk.

11-year-olds Liam Caffyn and Jake Gunby, from Dereham Golf Club, represented Norfolk U12’s at Seckford Golf Club in Suffolk on August 29. The lads played ten holes of greensomes, followed by an eight-hole three-way matchplay against Cambridge and Suffolk.

Liam’s dad, Greg, is the junior organiser at the club who put the boys forward. There was meant to be a third lad, Arthur Leeder, but unfortunately he could not make it because of illness.

This left the two boys one short for their matchplay, and Cambridge was the eventual winner.

Mr Caffyn was full of pride for them, saying: “I am very proud of any of the juniors representing the club or county as I get to see them play most weeks due to Dereham having a good junior section.

“Both boys played really well on the day, of what was a tough ask after losing Arthur to illness.

“The boys would like to thank their coaches Tony Varney of Mattishall and Andrew Marshall of Dereham.”