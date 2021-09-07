News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Sport

Dereham Golf Club full of pride after juniors represent Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:02 PM September 7, 2021   
Liam Caffyn and Jake Gunby, from Dereham Golf club, represented Norfolk U12’s at Seckford Golf Club in Suffolk.

Liam Caffyn and Jake Gunby, from Dereham Golf club, represented Norfolk U12’s at Seckford Golf Club in Suffolk. - Credit: Greg Caffyn

Dereham Golf Club is full of pride after two junior club members were nominated to represent Norfolk.

11-year-olds Liam Caffyn and Jake Gunby, from Dereham Golf Club, represented Norfolk U12’s at Seckford Golf Club in Suffolk on August 29. The lads played ten holes of greensomes, followed by an eight-hole three-way matchplay against Cambridge and Suffolk.

Liam’s dad, Greg, is the junior organiser at the club who put the boys forward. There was meant to be a third lad, Arthur Leeder, but unfortunately he could not make it because of illness.

This left the two boys one short for their matchplay, and Cambridge was the eventual winner.

Mr Caffyn was full of pride for them, saying: “I am very proud of any of the juniors representing the club or county as I get to see them play most weeks due to Dereham having a good junior section.

You may also want to watch:

“Both boys played really well on the day, of what was a tough ask after losing Arthur to illness.

“The boys would like to thank their coaches Tony Varney of Mattishall and Andrew Marshall of Dereham.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Bid for 31 homes in village is approved
  2. 2 Serco claims 1.75pc pay rise for bin collectors 'fair and reasonable'
  3. 3 Pub landlord caught up in 'phone slamming' scam
  1. 4 Nursery celebrates top grade from watchdog
  2. 5 Rider to represent Great Britain in endurance championships
  3. 6 Your Say: How did you enjoy your summer?
  4. 7 Celebration to mark 100 years of the RBL
  5. 8 'Not fit for purpose' - fresh campaign to get A47 fully dualled
  6. 9 Staff bullying and welfare concerns after Breckland bin delays
  7. 10 Wing walk to help youngsters learn about great outdoors
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Ellenor Fenn Garden in progress

Events

Town's new pocket park to open with activity-packed ceremony

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
The Gemini Pub owned by Greene King in Dereham

Pub in Dereham to relaunch with build-your-own burgers

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Refueling car

E10 petrol at filling stations: What is it and can my car run on it?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The funeral procession for Kenneth "Justso" Ridington goes through Dereham town centre. Byline: Sony

Final farewell to popular artist and entertainer James 'Justso' Ridington

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon