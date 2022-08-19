Celebration to mark 10 years since ambitious village hall project

The Hall for All opened in Weston Longville in 2012 - Credit: Hall for All

A celebration is being planned to mark 10 years since the successful completion of an ambitious village project.

The Hall for All, based in Weston Longville, between Dereham and Norwich, opened in October 2012 following a period of tireless fundraising.

It replaced the old Nissan hut, which had been built in 1947, and the playing field was equipped with a new play area.

Villagers first identified the need for a new hall in 2008 and, by 2010, a staggering £47,000 had already been raised locally.

A key moment for the determined team came in the form of a £300,000 grant from the Veolia Environmental Trust - one of only four awards given out across the country at the time.

In all, more than £400,000 was raised towards the scheme.

Today, the Hall for All is shared by the three parishes of Weston Longville, Attlebridge and Morton on the Hill, but is also used by people from neighbouring villages and Norwich.

Ruth Goodall, chairman of the hall’s management committee, said: "It is very much a hall for all three villages and I believe it has brought our communities much closer together and led to other collaborations.

"Over the years the hall has played host to numerous groups, activities and events, from music hall concerts to play groups and youth football."

The range of activities hosted by the hall has widened dramatically over the years.

Today, it is used by a Viking reenactment group, as a village cinema and for rehearsals by a local brass band. Flagship events include a popular New Year’s Eve party and a New Year’s Day walk.

To mark a decade of the Hall for All, a 10th birthday celebration has been planned for September 24.

Locals and all those who contributed to the project are being invited to enjoy music from The Djangoliers, a popular Gypsy swing band.

Ms Goodall added: "It's a party to celebrate what has been achieved, and to look forward and recognise the vital role village halls play in keeping communities alive."

Hall for All is run as a not-for-profit organisation by a management committee, with volunteer representatives from all three villages.

For more details, call Ruth Goodall on 01603 880000 or email ruthgoodall@btinternet.com.