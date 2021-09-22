News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham pub set to host beer and blues festival

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:47 AM September 22, 2021   
Royal Standard manager Michelle Holbrook with chef Andi Parr. The Dereham pub is set to host a beer and blues festival

Royal Standard manager Michelle Holbrook with chef Andi Parr. The Dereham pub is set to host a beer and blues festival

A Dereham pub is set to host its own beer and blues festival in the absence of one of the town's favourite events. 

The Royal Standard, on Baxter Row, is holding the three-day event this weekend. 

It will feature 30 real ales and live music from four bands between Friday (September 24) and Sunday. 

The Royal Standard in Dereham is set to host a beer and blues festival

The Royal Standard in Dereham is set to host a beer and blues festival - Credit: Noah Vickers

Staff at The Standard decided to put on their own celebration after Dereham Blues Festival was cancelled for the second consecutive year.

The musical extravaganza typically attracts thousands of people to the town, but was deemed impractical amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Royal Standard reopened in April, having been closed for a year following the outbreak of the pandemic. 

Details for the bands playing at the beer and blues festival are as follows:

  • Friday 9-11pm: Bell Ayre
  • Saturday 5-7pm: After Hours
  • Saturday 9-11pm: Against the Grain
  • Sunday 7-9pm: John's Blues Crew

Pulled pork rolls will be on offer throughout the weekend. 

