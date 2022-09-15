News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Renowned organist to play special Norfolk concert

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:06 PM September 15, 2022
Renowned organist David Flood is set to play at St Nicholas Church in Dereham

Renowned organist David Flood is set to play at St Nicholas Church in Dereham - Credit: Courtesy of St Nicholas Church

One of the nation's most famous organists is set to play a special concert in Dereham.  

As part of its 'Celebrity Organ Recital' event, David Flood will perform at St Nicholas Church from 7.30pm on Saturday, September 17.

Autumn time at St Nicholas Church, Dereham.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

St Nicholas Chuch in Dereham - Credit: Archant

Until his recent retirement, Mr Flood was the organist and master of the cathedral choristers at Canterbury Cathedral. 

He held the esteemed position for more than 30 years from 1988 to 2020, having originally been appointed as assistant organist in 1978. 

Mr Flood is also a fellow of the Royal College of Organists. 

His programme on Saturday will include several toccata, including J.S. Bach's Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, as well as those composed and made famous by Theodore Dubois and Charles-Marie Widor. 

Proceedings will also feature Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance (No. 4), Purcell's Trumpet Tune and music by Saint-Saens including The Swan and The Elephant.

Tickets for the event are priced at £10 per person. 

