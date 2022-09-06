Award-winning pub set to host weekend festival

The Brisley Bell, between Dereham and Fakenham, is set to host Brisley Live! - Credit: Archant

An award-winning pub is hosting a weekend-long festival featuring a feast of live comedy, music and theatre.

The Brisley Bell, between Dereham and Fakenham, has organised 'Brisley Live!', set to take place in the pub meadow from Friday to Sunday (September 9-11).

Comedian Marcel Lucont is set to perform at Brisley Live! - Credit: Courtesy of Amelia Nicholson

On Friday evening, revellers can expect an hour of cabaret comedy, prior to deadpan musings from French comedian Marcel Lucont.

Lisa Redford, The Hot Crumbs and The Buster James Band will soundtrack Saturday, when there will also be a silent disco and School of Noise workshop.

On Sunday, TV producer Russ Malkin, who worked with Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman on their travel documentaries, will share anecdotes from his career, before a performance of specially-written comic skit 'A Brisley Murder'.

Lisa Redford is due to perform at Brisley Live! - Credit: Courtesy of Amelia Nicholson

Amelia Nicholson, co-owner of The Bell, hopes it is a case of third time lucky after seeing festival plans foiled twice.

"This has been in the making for a while," she said.

"The festival is something we don't have in Breckland. You'd have to drive to King's Lynn or Norwich, which is a big deal for lots of people.

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Marcus Seaman and Amelia Nicholson, outside their pub - Credit: Archant

"We are super excited and I am really confident because we've got some great local bands and fantastic national performers.

"It has taken a lot of planning but we are throwing all our energy at this."

Brisley Live! should prove the perfect platform to launch 'Local Voices', a project aimed at archiving village history through spoken word.

Six pre-recorded interviews with local people will be available for listening at the festival, while others are being invited to share their stories.

Meanwhile, art group The Palletiers have taken on the task of painting contributors, with their creations to eventually be hung in The Brisley Bell.

"We talk to a lot of people who come into the pub, and you realise the stories they have to tell," added Ms Nicholson.

Brisley Live! will take place in the rear meadow at The Brisley Bell pub - Credit: Amelia Nicholson

"They always tell you the story of the Brisley Bell, how they used to come in and see [previous landlords] Ada and Henry. Those stories are so easily lost and our idea was to preserve them."

For tickets, email welcome@thebrisleybell.co.uk or call 01362 705024. Advance booking is essential.

Visit thebrisleybell.co.uk for more information.