Full programme revealed for Dereham Christmas lights switch-on

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:52 AM November 24, 2021
Scenes from the Dereham Christmas Lights Switch on 2016 - Biscuit with the Christmas Tree in Dereham

Excitement is growing ahead of the Dereham Christmas lights switch-on for 2021 - Credit: Archant

The full programme of entertainment has been revealed ahead of Dereham's Christmas lights switch-on. 

The mid-Norfolk town will be illuminated from 4.30pm on Sunday, November 28. 

But before that, a host of live performers from the area will take to the stage, as Declan and Harrison Matwij compère proceedings. 

Scenes from the Dereham Christmas Lights Switch on 2016. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A scene from a previous Dereham Christmas lights switch-on - Credit: Archant

Stage performers will be as follows: 

  • Dereham Theatre Company: 2-2.15pm
  • Dance With Me Academy: 2.20-2.35pm
  • Keely Rayner: 2.40-2.55pm
  • Galaxy Twirlers Pom Pom Team: 3-3.15pm
  • Busybodies Stage School: 3.20-3.35pm
  • Norfolk Institute of Performing Arts: 3.40-3.55pm
  • Churches Together Choir with the Dereham Band: 4-4.20pm
  • Prayer with Rev Paul Cubitt: 4.25pm
  • Lights switch-on: 4.30pm
  • Neatherd High School's year 11 rock band: 4.40-4.55pm
Scenes from the Dereham Christmas Lights Switch on 2016 - The crowd. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A scene from a previous Dereham Christmas lights switch-on - Credit: Archant

As usual, there will be an array of festivities in the town centre from 1pm.

Children can meet Santa at his grotto and enjoy fairground rides, while there will also be a number of stalls run by charities and local traders. 

From 8am until 8pm, the Market Place and High Street will be closed to vehicles from the junction with Norwich Street. 

