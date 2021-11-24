Full programme revealed for Dereham Christmas lights switch-on
Published: 9:52 AM November 24, 2021
- Credit: Archant
The full programme of entertainment has been revealed ahead of Dereham's Christmas lights switch-on.
The mid-Norfolk town will be illuminated from 4.30pm on Sunday, November 28.
But before that, a host of live performers from the area will take to the stage, as Declan and Harrison Matwij compère proceedings.
Stage performers will be as follows:
- Dereham Theatre Company: 2-2.15pm
- Dance With Me Academy: 2.20-2.35pm
- Keely Rayner: 2.40-2.55pm
- Galaxy Twirlers Pom Pom Team: 3-3.15pm
- Busybodies Stage School: 3.20-3.35pm
- Norfolk Institute of Performing Arts: 3.40-3.55pm
- Churches Together Choir with the Dereham Band: 4-4.20pm
- Prayer with Rev Paul Cubitt: 4.25pm
- Lights switch-on: 4.30pm
- Neatherd High School's year 11 rock band: 4.40-4.55pm
As usual, there will be an array of festivities in the town centre from 1pm.
Children can meet Santa at his grotto and enjoy fairground rides, while there will also be a number of stalls run by charities and local traders.
Most Read
- 1 Hero carers step in after elderly lady knocked over by van
- 2 Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter
- 3 'Bright and beautiful' mum Emma given fitting send-off
- 4 Norfolk passes 100,000 positive Covid tests as rates rise
- 5 Norfolk YouTuber with 400,000 subscribers joins campaign to clean up ocean
- 6 Bulb in administration: What does it mean for you?
- 7 Bid to build seven new homes is rejected
- 8 Norfolk hairdresser recognised as one of the UK's best
- 9 When are Dereham's Christmas lights being switched on?
- 10 Air ambulance called to 'serious injuries' at two-van crash
From 8am until 8pm, the Market Place and High Street will be closed to vehicles from the junction with Norwich Street.