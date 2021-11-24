Full programme revealed for Dereham Christmas lights switch-on

Excitement is growing ahead of the Dereham Christmas lights switch-on for 2021 - Credit: Archant

The full programme of entertainment has been revealed ahead of Dereham's Christmas lights switch-on.

The mid-Norfolk town will be illuminated from 4.30pm on Sunday, November 28.

But before that, a host of live performers from the area will take to the stage, as Declan and Harrison Matwij compère proceedings.

A scene from a previous Dereham Christmas lights switch-on - Credit: Archant

Stage performers will be as follows:

Dereham Theatre Company: 2-2.15pm

Dance With Me Academy: 2.20-2.35pm

Keely Rayner: 2.40-2.55pm

Galaxy Twirlers Pom Pom Team: 3-3.15pm

Busybodies Stage School: 3.20-3.35pm

Norfolk Institute of Performing Arts: 3.40-3.55pm

Churches Together Choir with the Dereham Band: 4-4.20pm

Prayer with Rev Paul Cubitt: 4.25pm

Lights switch-on: 4.30pm

Neatherd High School's year 11 rock band: 4.40-4.55pm

A scene from a previous Dereham Christmas lights switch-on - Credit: Archant

As usual, there will be an array of festivities in the town centre from 1pm.

Children can meet Santa at his grotto and enjoy fairground rides, while there will also be a number of stalls run by charities and local traders.

From 8am until 8pm, the Market Place and High Street will be closed to vehicles from the junction with Norwich Street.