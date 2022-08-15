News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Teddy, set, go! Windmill set to host popular zip wire event

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:52 PM August 15, 2022
A teddy bear zip line is taking place at Dereham Windmill - Herbert the teddy bear on the zip line.

A family fun day which sees teddy bears zip wire from the top of Dereham Windmill is set to return.

The popular event, which has been running for a number of years, is due to take place on Sunday, September 4. 

Dereham Windmill is preparing for this year's teddy bear abseil. Picture: Ian Burt

Entry is free, with a cost of £2 for children to witness their cuddly toys whizz down the wire, while there will be a number of craft and charity stalls to keep people entertained. 

As usual, proceeds are being raised for the upkeep and maintenance of the mill, which is due an interior and exterior repaint next year. 

Kathy Lloyd, a trustee of the Dereham Windmill Charity, said: "Our zip wire event is held at the end of the summer holidays to give families and children something to look forward to before they head off back to school.

"We are very lucky to have had some lovely people give up their time, including the police's Safer Neighbourhood Team, the 4th Toftwood Brownies and Dereham Air Cadets."

The event will be held from 11am to 2pm. 

