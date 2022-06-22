Car driven by Elvis going on display at Armed Forces Day celebration

A Plymouth once driven by Elvis is to be exhibited at the Railway Tavern in Dereham for Armed Forces Day - Credit: Paul Sandford/PA

A car driven by Elvis Presley during his time in the military is set to go on display during an event celebrating Armed Forces Day.

The Plymouth Special De Luxe will be at the Railway Tavern, in Dereham, on Saturday, June 25.

The iconic vehicle, which has a 3.6l flathead straight-six engine, was purchased from a museum in France by a friend of pub landlord Paul Sandford.

There will be an opportunity for punters to have photos sitting in the iconic vehicle from 3-4.30pm.

Elvis was first drafted in 1957 and, despite his status as a rock and roll superstar, served as a regular solider.

He was stationed in Germany from 1958 to 1960, progressing to the rank of sergeant along the way. It was there that he met his future wife, Priscilla Beaulieu.

The Tavern's Armed Forces Day event will get going from 2pm, with Retro Beats Ralphy providing music from 4pm.

All service personnel, serving or retired, are entitled to a free drink.