The Flying Scotsman arrives in Dereham

Published: 11:23 AM October 1, 2021

The Flying Scotsman is currently visiting the Mid-Norfolk Railway for the first time. - Credit: Ian McDonald MNR

The Flying Scotsman has arrived at the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham.

Having arrived early yesterday morning, the famous engine is currently going through final preparations before setting off to Brick Kiln Junction, just north of Kimberley Park station, and returning to Dereham.

The Flying Scotsman is currently visiting the railway for the first time and will operate between Dereham and Brick Kiln Junction until Saturday, October 16.

The journey time for the round trip is anticipated to be around one hour 10 minutes.

Tickets to ride the train are sold out but platform tickets to visit the engine are available on Wednesday, October 6 and Wednesday, October 13, at Dereham station.

A guided tour of the train is also available.