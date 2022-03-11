Furthers plans revealed ahead of first ever Dereham Day

Dereham Day is set to take place in May 2022 - Credit: Archant/Keith Mindham/Tim Cara

More than 50 groups and organisations are already signed up to take part in the first ever Dereham Day, set to be held later this year.

Plans for a new event showcasing all that is great about Dereham were first revealed at the beginning of this year.

A date for the celebration has been fixed for Saturday, May 14, when there promises to be a programme packed full of entertainment in and around Dereham Memorial Hall.

It will include live performances, demonstrations, food and drink, stalls and even a petting zoo for youngsters to enjoy.

Playing a key role in organising the festivities are the Friends of Dereham Memorial Hall, whose chairman, Tim Cara, said: "Post-lockdown, local groups are straining to pick up where they left off two years ago.

"Dereham Day will give them a perfect chance to meet the public, remind everyone of the great things they do, and show that they are getting going again."

This is not the first time an event celebrating Dereham's finest has been held in the town.

A similar extravaganza, called Dereham Fringe Festival, took place back in September 2017, attracting around 2,000 people.

This time around, the memorial hall's main auditorium will host performances throughout the day from groups including Busybodies and Dereham Town Band.

Over in the meeting room, visitors can enjoy modern jive taster sessions or a flower-arranging class, among other things.

Around 30 local groups, such as the Mid Norfolk Railway and Dereham Heritage Trust, will have stalls elsewhere in the hall where they can exhibit their work and the services they offer.

Outside, on the Fleece Meadow behind the hall, Wycomb Pastures will bring along its petting farm with an array of domesticated farm animals.

Mike Webb, chairman of co-organiser aboutDereham, added: "We are delighted to be involved with Dereham Day. It is so important to the life of the place that the voluntary sector gets together and links up with all the town.

"It shows the strength of the community that so many of its organisations can contribute in their different ways, and that there is a place for everyone who wants to take part."