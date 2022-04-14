Norfolk railway launches vintage day and model exhibition

There will be 30 buses and coaches at the vintage event. Pictured: A previous heritage event by Mid Norfolk Railway - Credit: MNR

A Norfolk railway is hosting a vintage day alongside a new exhibition in May.

There will be around 30 vintage vehicles displayed at Dereham station car park for the Mid Norfolk Railway's Vintage Bus and Coach Day.

There will also be the chance to ride some of the buses for free around the town and to Yaxham, Hardingham station and County School.

The exhibition will be located in the marquee at the station, displayed by The East Anglia Meccano Set.

There will be models including road vehicles, industrial machinery, aircraft, fairground rides and a working model railway.

An adult full-price ticket allowing unlimited train travel from Dereham to Wymondham Abbey on the day is £17 per person.

Up to two children can travel for free with each full-price paying adult. The bus rides and the Meccano Exhibition are free.

Times and fares are availble on the Mid Norfolk Railway website.