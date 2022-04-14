News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Things to do >

Norfolk railway launches vintage day and model exhibition

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:41 AM April 14, 2022
group of vintage buses

There will be 30 buses and coaches at the vintage event. Pictured: A previous heritage event by Mid Norfolk Railway - Credit: MNR

A Norfolk railway is hosting a vintage day alongside a new exhibition in May.

There will be around 30 vintage vehicles displayed at Dereham station car park for the Mid Norfolk Railway's Vintage Bus and Coach Day.

There will also be the chance to ride some of the buses for free around the town and to Yaxham, Hardingham station and County School.

The exhibition will be located in the marquee at the station, displayed by The East Anglia Meccano Set.

There will be models including road vehicles, industrial machinery, aircraft, fairground rides and a working model railway.

An adult full-price ticket allowing unlimited train travel from Dereham to Wymondham Abbey on the day is £17 per person. 

Up to two children can travel for free with each full-price paying adult.  The bus rides and the Meccano Exhibition are free.

Times and fares are availble on the Mid Norfolk Railway website.

Norfolk
Dereham News

Don't Miss

Jarl and Andrew Barnes, who both hail from Dereham, pictured together in Oslo, Norway

Brother's tribute to 'gentle and modest' soap star after death aged 54

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Left to right: Samuel Masters, 33, Robert Lovett, 42, and Elton Townend-Jones, 51.

Jailed in March: Drug dealers, burglars and a paedophile

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A van broke down outside the entrance to Tesco's petrol station in Dereham.

Norfolk Live News

Broken down van outside Dereham Tesco causes queues

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Tiny two-bed brick-built cottage off Dereham Road in Mattishall which is for sale for £100k at auction

Tiny two-bed cottage with huge potential is for sale at auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon