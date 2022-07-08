News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham to host Norfolk's Strongest Man competition this weekend

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:11 PM July 8, 2022
The official opening of Big Andy's Gym in Dereham owned by Andy Clarke. Picture: Ian Burt

Big Andy's Gym in Dereham is set to host Norfolk's Strongest Man. Pictured is owner Andy Clarke - Credit: Archant

Some of the county's most impressive physical specimens will go head to head this weekend as Dereham hosts Norfolk's Strongest Man.  

Big Andy's Gym is set to welcome 16 of the area's powerhouses on Sunday, July 10. 

The official opening of Big Andy's Gym in Dereham owned by Andy Clarke. Picture: Ian Burt

Andy Clarke, owner of Big Andy's Gym in Dereham - Credit: Archant

The contest, which is split into two categories - under 105kg and open - will get under way from 10am at the Swaffham Road gym. 

Participants can expect to take on events including a wooden log press, a six-stone run and, in true World's Strongest Man style, a vehicle deadlift.

Entry for spectators is free and anyone can attend. The action is expected to finish by around 3pm. 

Andy Clarke, the owner of Big Andy's Gym, is himself a big competitor and, while he won't be flexing his muscles this weekend, he finished as a runner-up in the Official Strongman Games in Florida last year.

Leeroi Smith, who lives in Norwich and is a regular at Big Andy's, also competed in the US. He was recently named as England's Strongest Man.

England's Strongest Man, Leeroi Smith inside Big Andy's Gym in Dereham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Leeroi Smith, from Norwich, trains at Big Andy's Gym. He was recently named England's Strongest Man - Credit: Brittany Woodman


